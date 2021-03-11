Left Menu

Jewar airport: DM, MLA assure villagers of help in rehabilitation, resettlement

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 23:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Thursday met the residents of Nagla Ganeshi village where land will be acquired for an airport, and assured them of resolving their rehabilitation and resettlement-related issues expeditiously.

Nagla Ganeshi is one of the villages in Jewar tehsil of the district in western Uttar Pradesh whose land falls in the project site of the upcoming greenfield international airport.

As many as 232 families of Nagla Nageshi are to be moved to Jewar Bangar, a township being developed by the state government for rehabilitation and resettlement of those who would be vacating their land for the mega project.

The visit of administration officials including District Magistrate Suhas L Y and the local MLA came as these families in Nagla Ganeshi claim that they were yet to get compensation against their homes which they would use to build new house in Jewar Bangar, according to officials.

Although monetary compensation against their acquired land has been provided to almost all of them but compensation against house and other properties as mandated by the Land Acquisition, Resettlement and Rehabilitation Act is yet to be paid to many of them, the officials said.

''The local Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is providing smart cards to the affected village residents for their resettlement and rehabilitation as per the law. All compensation will be calculated as per the law and efforts made to ensure the people don't experience any difficulty in the process in future,'' DM Suhas L Y said, according to a statement.

MLA Dhirendra Singh told the village residents that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is concerned about their situation.

"The chief minister has directed administration and authority officials to ensure village residents do not face any trouble for the compensation against their land and other properties as per the law," he said. "Strict action would be taken against any government official if he or she harasses any village resident during the R&R process," the BJP leader assured the villagers.

Development work for the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is underway. The greenfield airport is being developed in four phases and billed to be the biggest when completed with five or six runways spread in an area of 5,000 hectare, according to project officials.

Swiss-developer Zurich International Airport AG is developing the airport at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore, the officials said.

Over 1,300 hectare land for the first phase of the project is being acquired form six villages of Rohi, Parohi, Ranhera, Kishorepur, Banwari Bans and Dayanatpur. Some parts of three more villages, including Nagla Ganeshi, are also being acquired for the first phase, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

