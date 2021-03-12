Firefighters responding to fire at Tesla's Fremont factory -media

Firefighters were responding to a fire at Tesla Inc's factory in Fremont, California, local media outlet KTVU Fox 2 reported https://bit.ly/3rEHWNH on Thursday.

"The fire appeared to be located within machinery and is in an area that is under construction," local broadcaster KRON 4 https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/crews-respond-to-fire-at-tesla-fremont-factorysaid, adding that Tesla personnel were using sand to help extinguish the fire. There were no reports of injuries and all personnel were accounted for.

