Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible? Spaceships zipping at the speed of light or faster are a staple of science fiction. Think of the Millennium Falcon in the "Star Wars" movies and the starship Enterprise in "Star Trek." Such travel sounds like fanciful speculation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 10:29 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible?

Spaceships zipping at the speed of light or faster are a staple of science fiction. Think of the Millennium Falcon in the "Star Wars" movies and the starship Enterprise in "Star Trek." Such travel sounds like fanciful speculation. But is it? A new research paper authored by an American physicist offers a potential blueprint for superluminal travel - faster than the speed of light - using conventional physics rather than a construct based upon hypothetical particles and states of matter with exotic physical properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bethesda’s most iconic games coming to Xbox Game Pass: Here's the list

Microsoft has revealed the list of Bethesdas most iconic and award-winning games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass. A total of 20 games including games from franchises like Dishonored, Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Wolfenstein will ...

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and also garlanded his portrait at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister will flag off the Dandi March from the Ashram today, as part of Amrit Mahotsav...

Suvendu Adhikari offers prayers at temple in Nandigram before filing nomination

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday offered prayers at a temple in Nandigram before filing his nomination for the Assembly election in West Bengal. The BJP leader who was earlier a close aid of Trinamool Congress TM...

Apple starts assembly of iPhone 12 in India

Apple Inc is commencing assembly of its iPhone 12 model in India, a move that is expected to help the US tech giant further consolidate its position in the country.Apple has partnered with third-party manufacturers like Foxconn and Wistron ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021