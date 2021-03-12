Left Menu

Sea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites, Japanese researchers show

Japanese researchers have shown that a type of sea slug is able to self-decapitate and regrow their bodies, a discovery that could have ramifications for regenerative medicine. The mechanism is believed to be an extreme method for the organism to rid itself of parasites, researchers Sayaka Mitch and Yoichi Yusa wrote in a study published in Current Biology this week.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:13 IST
Sea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites, Japanese researchers show
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese researchers have shown that a type of sea slug can self-decapitate and regrow their bodies, a discovery that could have ramifications for regenerative medicine.

The mechanism is believed to be an extreme method for the organism to rid itself of parasites, researchers Sayaka Mitch and Yoichi Yusa wrote in a study published in Current Biology this week. The green slugs have algae cells in their skin, so they can feed off light like a plant until they develop a new body, which takes about 20 days. Mitoh, a doctoral researcher at Nara Women's University, noticed one day that a sea slug, known as a sacoglossan, had spontaneously detached its head from its body.

"I was surprised and thought it was going to die, but it continued to move around and eat quite energetically," Mitoh said. "I kept an eye on it for a while, and it regenerated its heart and body." That prompted a study showing that five of 15 lab-bred slugs and one from the wild split its body off from a particular point on the neck during their lives. One did so twice. Each time, the animal's heart was left behind in the body, which continued to live for some time but didn't regrow ahead.

"One of the amazing things about stem cells is that they can be used to regenerate a heart and body from the edge of the animal's head," Mitoh said. "With further study, we may be able to apply these findings to regenerative medicine, but that's still a distant hope at this stage." Other animals have been known to intentionally detach and regrow body parts, a mechanism is known as autotomy, but this extreme form was previously unknown, the researchers said.

They initially thought it might be a method to escape predators, but they now think it's done to get rid of parasites that inhibit reproduction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punam Raut hits successive fifty as India post 248/5 in 3rd women's ODI against SA

Punam Raut hit a second consecutive half-century as India produced a solid batting effort to post a challenging 248 for five against South Africa in the third womens ODI here on Friday.Raut, who made 62 in a winning cause in the last match,...

India child rights body asks Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums'

An Indian government agency for protecting child rights has asked Netflix Inc to immediately stop streaming its new drama series Bombay Begums after it reviewed complaints around scenes showing children consuming drugs. In a letter to Netfl...

RCC DIVA Foundation celebrates International Women's Day 2021 honouring the defense spouses

Chennai Tamil Nadu, March 12 ANINewsVoir Rajasthan Cosmo Club DIVA Foundation hosted The Great Indian Women fest today at Radisson Blue Temple Bay to commemorate and celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Sanginis Wives of Airforce...

Ant Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny

Chinas Ant Group flagged a set of financial self-discipline rules on Friday amid intense scrutiny on its activities by authorities and the countrys overall tightening of financial technology regulations.The rules, the first of their kind re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021