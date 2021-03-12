Left Menu

Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 13:12 IST
Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the rest of the valley witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Friday, officials said.

Higher reaches of Kashmir including Gulmarg, Keran and Macchil have received snowfall since Thursday night, they said.

The officials said Karnah and Keran areas received two-and-half feet of fresh snow while Macchil received nearly two feet.

Gulmarg and Baramulla towns also received snowfall.

Rains have lashed the rest of the valley since Tuesday evening.

Snowfall in the upper reaches and rains in plains of the Kashmir Valley brought a fresh cold wave with the mercury slipping seven notches below the normal for this part of the year, the officials said.

A MeT official said Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal.

Other weather stations also recorded maximum temperatures four to six notches below normal, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast wet weather over the next few days in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa could get 20 million more J&J vaccine doses, minister says

The South African governments agreement with Johnson Johnson for 11 million COVID-19 vaccine doses includes an option for an additional 20 million doses depending on the availability of stock, its health minister said.The agreement has bee...

COVID disrupts contraception services, leads to 1.4 million unintended pregnancies, says UNFPA

According to new estimates from the UN Population Fund UNFPA and Avenir Health, this has led to around 1.4 million unintended pregnancies.These latest figures come as many countries, particularly high-income nations, show early signs of ste...

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight ''conspiracy'' to hurt West Bengal CM.

TMC leaders cite tweet, remarks made by BJP leaders against Mamata Banerjee to EC to highlight conspiracy to hurt West Bengal CM....

Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rise in COVID-19 cases

Considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtras Pune district has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31 and curtailed the operating time for hotels and restaurants.According to the new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021