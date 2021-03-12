Left Menu

Reserve 5 pc space in parking lots for EVs, charging points: Delhi govt to buildings like malls, hotels

Reserve 5 pc space in parking lots for EVs, charging points: Delhi govt to buildings like malls, hotels
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has directed all buildings like malls, hospitals, hotels and office spaces having parking facilities with a capacity of more than 100 vehicles to reserve five percent space for electric vehicles and charging points, officials said on Friday.

With this, the city can have more than 10,000 charging points for electric vehicles by December, a government official said.

''Power Minister Satyendra Jain has directed all buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, office spaces, hotels, restaurants and hospitals that have a parking capacity of more than 100 vehicles to set aside at least 5 percent of it for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers,'' he said.

Building premises are expected to be given time up to December to upgrade and incorporate these facilities, he added.

Under the Delhi EV policy, a subsidy of up to Rs 6,000 per charging point can be availed by these complexes, the official said.

