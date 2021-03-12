Left Menu

Cong secy questions timing of HP govt's development project announcements for Dharamshala

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:02 IST
Congress national secretary Sudhir Sharma on Friday alleged the BJP government has remained ''indifferent'' towards Dharamshala since it came to power in 2017 but suddenly decided to give a gift of crores of rupees to the town ahead of the municipal corporation polls.

His remarks came days after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually laid foundation stones of development projects worth around Rs 100 crore for Dharamshala under the Smart City Project.

Sharma said the BJP will have to give an account of its neglect of the Dharamshala Smart City.

''Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has given the gift of crores (of rupees) to the Dharamshala assembly (constituency) just before the municipal corporation elections. Why does he suddenly remember (to make) such announcements just before the elections?'' he asked.

The BJP government has remained ''indifferent'' towards Dharamshala since it came to power in 2017, he alleged, adding that the public understands the timing of the announcements.

On Wednesday, Thakur had laid foundation stones for a parking lot near the Dalai Lama temple, smart playgrounds in Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), a sewage treatment plant based on Root Zone technology and a Nature Park near St. John's Church, etc, according to an official release.

''Dharamshala Smart City and Dharamshala Municipal Corporation are gifts of the Congress government,'' Sharma said.

The development works which have been done so far or are going on in Dharamshala are the work of the Congress government, he claimed.

The Congress leader said wherever elections are announced, BJP governments start making announcements and ''take credit for the work done by the Congress''.

