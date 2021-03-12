Left Menu

UP: 2 labourers die, six fall ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:35 IST
Two labourers died and six others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, police said on Friday.

Ghazipur police station SHO Kamlesh Pal said eight labourers fell ill in Bhuli village after consuming liquor offered by Dangal Maurya alias Ganga Maurya, landlord of the house where the labourers were working, on Wednesday night.

Shivbhola Paswan (40) died while he was being taken to a hospital on Thursday evening and Motilal (50) died during treatment at a government hospital on Friday morning, he said.

The six remaining labourers are undergoing treatment, Fatehpur SP Satpal Antil said.

He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem to find out the exact cause of the death and further investigation is underway.

The SHO said Dangal Maurya and another person were taken into custody and were being interrogated.

A liquor bottle has been seized and will be sent to a forensic lab, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

