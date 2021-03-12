Left Menu

Temple priest body to discuss Yamuna pollution, Covid impact on their income

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 17:28 IST
Temple priest body to discuss Yamuna pollution, Covid impact on their income
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An all-India body of temple priests has lamented that barring the West Bengal government of Mamata Banerjee, no other government, including the Centre, has taken any step to mitigate the priests' sufferings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha also questioned the government's alleged tendency to overtake only temples from time to time while leaving other religious shrines like mosques untouched.

The priest body raised these concerns Friday, two days before its scheduled two-day meet starting Mar 14 in Bithoor near Kanpur.

During the meet, the priest body will also discuss various issues, including the Yamuna river water pollution, said its national president, Mahesh Pathak.

"We want a permanent solution to the problem of pollution in the Yamuna as it is steadily affecting the pilgrims' visit to Mathura and other places on the bank of the river," said Pathak.

The priest body has decided to undertake a discussion on the Yamuna water pollution in the wake of the Feb 27 pledge by three prominent Hindu seers not to take another bath in the river on other 'shahi snan' days during the ongoing Vrindavan Kumbh unless the river water is cleaned.

The declaration to boycott the "shahi snan" in the river was made by the chief of the Ayodhya-based Maha Nirvani Akhara, Mahant Dharm Das, in the presence of the chiefs of two other Vaishnavi akharas (religious sectoral schools) – Maha Nirmohi and Maha Digambar akharas.

Pathak said after the boycott declaration by the three seers, the condition of Yamuna river pollution was somewhat improved by the discharge of additional water in it. Pathak also alleged that except West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, no other government, including the Centre, has taken any step to provide relief to priests, economically hit by covid-19.

Accusing various governments of often taking over various temples, Pathak said the priest body said will not tolerate such moves of the government and asked why does the government never overtake mosques, churches, or Gurdwaras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools, theatres

The Nagaland government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 1-5 following reports of improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, senior minister Neiba Kronu said on Friday.However, the date from which classroom teachi...

Forced suppression no guarantee to peace: Hurriyat on youngster's arrest in Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday for arresting a youngster in the old city here, saying suppression is no guarantee to peace.Authorities in downtown Srinagar are ...

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authoritys Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pra...

PFRDA looking to introduce minimum assured return product: Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA is working on plans to introduce innovative retirement benefit products, such as one providing minimum assured return, to attract more subscribers, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021