Guj: Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen as boat catches fire

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued seven fishermen after a fishing boat caught fire in the Arabian sea along the Gujarat coast, it said on Friday.

The boat was gutted in the fire and sank, an official release said.

The ICG ship Rajratan received a distress call on Thursday evening from a fishing boat that another boat named 'Harsiddhi' had caught fire around 37 nautical miles from Navadra, a coastal village in Devbhumi-Dwarka district.

The ICG rescued all the seven fishermen onboard the Harsiddhi with the help of another fishing boat.

But despite efforts to douse the fire, the Harsiddhi could not be salvaged, the release said.

The rescued fishermen who were taken to Porbandar told ICG officials that the fire broke out in the engine room and spread very fast, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

