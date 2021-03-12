Left Menu

Temple priests' body to discuss Yamuna pollution, Covid impact on their inc

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:28 IST
Temple priests' body to discuss Yamuna pollution, Covid impact on their inc
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An all-India body of temple priests has claimed that barring the West Bengal government, no other government has taken any step to provide any financial relief to `purohits' amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Akhil Bhartiya Tirth Purohit Mahasabha also alleged that the government often takes over only temples, leaving other religious shrines like mosques untouched.

The priests' body raised these concerns Friday, two days before its scheduled two-day meet starting Mar 14 in Bithoor near Kanpur.

During the meet, the organization will also discuss various issues, including the Yamuna river water pollution, said its national president, Mahesh Pathak.

"We want a permanent solution to the problem of pollution in the Yamuna as it is steadily affecting the pilgrims' visit to Mathura and other places on the river bank," said Pathak.

The priests' organization has decided to undertake a discussion on the Yamuna water pollution in the wake of the Feb 27 pledge by three prominent Hindu seers not to take another bath in the river on other 'shahi scan days during the ongoing Vrindavan Kumbh unless the river water was cleaned.

The declaration to boycott the "shahi snan" in the river was made by the chief of the Ayodhya-based Maha Nirvani Akhara, Mahant Dharm Das, in the presence of the chiefs of two other Vaishnavi akharas (religious sectoral schools) – Maha Nirmohi and Maha Digambar akharas.

Pathak said after the boycott declaration by the three seers, the condition of Yamuna river pollution was somewhat improved by the discharge of additional water in it. Pathak also alleged that except West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, no other government, including the Centre, has taken any step to provide relief to priests, economically hit by covid-19.

Accusing various governments of often taking over various temples, Pathak said the organization body will not tolerate such moves of the government and asked why does the government never take over mosques, churches, or Gurdwaras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Astor Piazzolla: Google honors Argentine tango composer on his 100th birthday

Is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 currently under developments? What more we know!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Four changes in Scotland team to face Ireland

Scotland have made four changes, including a first runout in this years Six Nations for centre Sam Johnson, as coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday named his side to face Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday. In the pack, prop WP Nel comes in at t...

Rugby-Farrell makes three changes for Ireland's Six Nations clash with Scotland

Andy Farrell has made three changes to the Ireland squad for Sundays Six Nations clash against Scotland while experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray starts on the bench following his return from injury, Irish Rugby said on Friday. Keith Earls r...

'He's OK': Tanzania denies President Magufuli incapacitated

Tanzanias President John Magufuli is in good health and working normally, two officials said on Friday, after reports that he had been flown to Kenya and then India in a critical condition with COVID-19. Magufuli, 61, is Africas most promin...

China's Ant Group chief executive Simon Hu resigns

Chinas Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has stepped down from his role and will be replaced by Executive Chairman Eric Jing, the financial technology giant said on Friday.The Ant Group Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Simon Hus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021