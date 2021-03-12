Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible? Spaceships zipping at the speed of light or faster are a staple of science fiction. Think of the Millennium Falcon in the "Star Wars" movies and the starship Enterprise in "Star Trek." Such travel sounds like fanciful speculation.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible?

Spaceships zipping at the speed of light or faster are a staple of science fiction. Think of the Millennium Falcon in the "Star Wars" movies and the starship Enterprise in "Star Trek." Such travel sounds like fanciful speculation. But is it? A new research paper authored by an American physicist offers a potential blueprint for superluminal travel - faster than the speed of light - using conventional physics rather than a construct based upon hypothetical particles and states of matter with exotic physical properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland govt decides to allow reopening of primary schools, theatres

The Nagaland government has decided to allow schools to reopen for classes 1-5 following reports of improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, senior minister Neiba Kronu said on Friday.However, the date from which classroom teachi...

Forced suppression no guarantee to peace: Hurriyat on youngster's arrest in Srinagar

The Hurriyat Conference, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday for arresting a youngster in the old city here, saying suppression is no guarantee to peace.Authorities in downtown Srinagar are ...

NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' initiative verifies over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in single day

By Sahil Pandey National Health Authoritys Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman campaign has recorded over 4.7 lakhs beneficiary verification in a single day on March 10 to enable these beneficiaries avail free healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat Pra...

PFRDA looking to introduce minimum assured return product: Chairman

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority PFRDA is working on plans to introduce innovative retirement benefit products, such as one providing minimum assured return, to attract more subscribers, its Chairman Supratim Bandyopadh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021