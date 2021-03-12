Left Menu

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 18:42 IST
A fire broke out at a garment factory in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase 1 on Friday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No injuries have been reported in the incident so far, he said.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 4.20 pm, following which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of blaze is not known yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

