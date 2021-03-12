Sena stalling BMC sewage treatment project: Mumbai Cong chief

A sewage treatment project vital to Mumbai is being delayed for almost two decades now by the Shiv Sena that controls the BMC, said Congress leader Bhai Jagtap on Friday.

Incidentally, the Sena and the Congress are in an alliance along with the NCP at the state level but the parties are likely to fight the metropolis' civic polls, slated for next year, independently.

''The inefficient Shiv Sena leadership is delaying the sewage treatment plant project. The BMC is also playing lakhs of rupees as fine. The project was proposed in 2003, and despite a promise to start it in 2017, no progress has been made,'' he said.

Untreated sewage is being let out into the sea every day and the Green Tribunal had fined the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Rs 29.5 crore, and the civic body had to obtain a stay order from the Bombay High Court, Jagtap said.

Jagtap, who is the Mumbai Congress chief, said those who are deliberately stalling this project must be found out and action should be taken against them.

