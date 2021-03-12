Left Menu

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates 'green crematoria' to mitigate air pollution

In the recently announced General Budget 2021, a lot of emphasis has been given to allocate resource to mitigate the growing ambient air pollution related problem in India, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:28 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday inaugurated four pyres of the 'green crematoria' at the Nigam Bodh Ghat here to reduce high toxic emissions from there.

The Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement that the air pollution mitigation system has been developed by CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute(NEERI) to address the high localized toxic emissions from crematoria.

''Exceedingly high concentration of air emissions with respect to particulate matter, and other harmful gases have been measured in regions around the crematoria,'' said Vardhan, who is also the Minister of Science and Technology.

He also inaugurated three new pyres run by Indraprastha Gas Limited.

Calling for a comprehensive plan for institutionalised 'Green Good Deed', the minister said that a lot can be achieved in improving the air pollution index with such green initiatives in the national capital.

Air Pollution has become a grave problem in India with more than 120+ cities falling under non-attainment category as per the National Green Tribunal. In the recently announced General Budget 2021, a lot of emphasis has been given to allocate resource to mitigate the growing ambient air pollution related problem in India,'' he said.

The city has about 56 traditional cremation grounds where bodies are cremated by burning massive piles of firewood in the open, billowing out clouds of black smoke into the sky, the statement read. The technology installed at VIP Pyre 3,4,5,6 comprises fume collection and handling, processing/cleaning, utilities and waste handling systems.

''Such technology helps to reposition our existing heritage by adopting clear methods for achieving our national and global commitments towards the environment. The present emission control system with slight design modifications can be extended to LPG/CNG and Diesel crematoria to future reduce the emission from these systems,'' the minister added.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

