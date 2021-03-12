Left Menu

Vardhan to inaugurate green campus of NIREH, multiple facilities of AIIMS Bhopal on Saturday

The final event of the day shall be Vardhans address to scientists at an MoU signing ceremony between the MSME department of the Madhya Pradesh government, MPCST, Vigyan Bharti and CSIR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 20:59 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to reach Bhopal on Friday night and will inaugurate the green campus of the National Institute for Research in Environment Health (NIREH) as well as multiple facilities of the AIIMS in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday.

He will thereafter attend events at CSIR-AMPRI, Bhopal, in his capacity as the Union Minister of Science and Technology, according to a Health Ministry statement said.

Vardhan will inaugurate the new green campus of NIREH in the forenoon. He lay the foundation stone of an administrative block dedicate to the community an auditorium and skill lab of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal at 2 pm on Saturday, it said.

He will inaugurate the Mycology Advanced Resource Centre established with the collaboration of ICMR and the Cancer Treatment Centre. In the programme scheduled at CSIR-AMPRI, Vardhan will lay the foundation stone of a bamboo composite site, inaugurate the Analytical High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscopy at the Centre for Advanced Radiation Shielding and Geopolymeric Materials.

He will visit technology exhibits and thereafter interact with Industry Partners. The health ministry will also release fly ash compendium, according to the statement.

The final event of the day shall be Vardhan's address to scientists at an MoU signing ceremony between the MSME department of the Madhya Pradesh government, MPCST, Vigyan Bharti and CSIR.

