NHA's 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' campaign registers over 4.7 lakh beneficiaries in one day

The aim of the campaign is to create large scale awareness about ABPM-JAY health insurance scheme among all beneficiaries residing in the country especially in rural and interiors parts so that they can avail cashless healthcare benefit upto Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, the statement said.Now, Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman drive is being implemented in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir among other states, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:30 IST
In a first, the 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' campaign of the National Health Authority (NHA) recorded over 4.7 lakh verifications, thus enabling these beneficiaries to avail free healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) scheme, an official statement said on Friday.

At least 4,77,105 beneficiary records were created on March 10 under the ongoing 'Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman' campaign which was launched on February 1, the NHA said in a statement.

Bihar was the first state to activate the beneficiary verification process in mission mode under the initiative. ''The aim of the campaign is to create large scale awareness about ABPM-JAY health insurance scheme among all beneficiaries residing in the country especially in rural and interiors parts so that they can avail cashless healthcare benefit upto Rs 5 lakhs per family per year,'' the statement said.

Now, ‘Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman’ drive is being implemented in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir among other states, it stated. So far, about 1,16,83,808 Ayushman cards have been issued in this calendar year.

Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, AB-PMJAY said the aim of the campaign is to verify eligible beneficiaries residing in the remotest areas across the country. “Since its launch, Aap Ke Dwar Ayushman drive has registered at least 54,05,214 Ayushman cards so far. The campaign yielded maximum results on March 10 when we recorded over 4,77,105 Ayushman cards, highest in a single day,” Sharma said.

“We are expecting this number to be breached soon. I am glad that everyday lakhs of families receive the boon of Ayushman,” he added.

This year, NHA's target is to register at least 5 crore eligible beneficiaries, he said.

“Slew of IEC activities are being undertaken in the states to educate, enroll and empower eligible beneficiaries. It has become a mass movement. Announcements are being made from temples, mosques, gurdwaras and other prominent public places to spread awareness about the benefits of AB-PMJAY health insurance scheme,” he said.

“I am very glad to see that smaller states like Chhattisgarh are leading by creating more than 2.5 lakh cards in a day. Bihar has also performed well as 1.69 lakh beneficiaries were verified in the state in a day,” said Sharma. The NHA had recently signed an MoU with the Common Service Centres (CVC) and UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Limited (UTIITSL) to provide PVC Ayushman cards free of cost to eligible beneficiaries, the statement said.

