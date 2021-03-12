Mamata discharged from hospital after condition improves

Two days after being admitted to state-run SSKM Hospital here with severe bone injuries, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was discharged from the medical establishment on Friday evening after doctors found her recovery to be ''satisfactory''.

Doctors took the decision after the 66-year-old TMC supremo repeatedly requested them to discharge her from the medical establishment.

She will, however, have to return to the hospital within a week for a regular check-up and will have to follow certain restrictions during movement, a senior doctor said.

Banerjee, seated on a wheelchair with her left foot plastered, came out of the Woodburn block of the hospital around 6.55 pm and was greeted by several party activists.

She was helped by her nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee and state minister Firhad Hakim to get into the front seat of her car, which drove Banerjee straight to her Kalighat residence. There was a heavy police deployment along the route.

''She has responded well to the treatment and her improvement has been satisfactory. The temporary plaster on her left ankle was cut open in the morning and the wound re- examined, following which it was plastered again. The swelling has reduced considerably,'' a senior doctor said.

''After reviewing her condition, the medical board had prescribed that she be kept under observation for 48 hours from Friday afternoon but she repeatedly requested the doctors to discharge her. We have explained to her the instructions she needs to follow. She can move with certain restrictions.

She has agreed to follow them,'' he said.

Banerjee fell and suffered severe injuries in her left ankle and foot and right shoulder, forearm and neck after she was allegedly pushed by 4-5 unidentified persons on Wednesday evening during her campaigning in Nandigram seat, from where she is contesting in this assembly election.

She was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata from Purba Medinipur district through a green corridor and was kept under observation for 48 hours.

