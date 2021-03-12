Left Menu

WHO: Guinea Ebola outbreak likely from human source

Guinea's current Ebola outbreak is likely to have been sparked by a latent infection in the human population from the last outbreak rather than from the virus jumping the species barrier again, a World Health Organization official said on Friday. At least 18 cases of Ebola have been reported in Guinea's first resurgence of the virus since the 2013-16 outbreak which was the worst in history and spread through West Africa, killing thousands.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:39 IST
WHO: Guinea Ebola outbreak likely from human source
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Guinea's current Ebola outbreak is likely to have been sparked by a latent infection in the human population from the last outbreak rather than from the virus jumping the species barrier again, a World Health Organization official said on Friday.

At least 18 cases of Ebola have been reported in Guinea's first resurgence of the virus since the 2013-16 outbreak which was the worst in history and spread through West Africa, killing thousands. The WHO's top emergencies official Mike Ryan told a briefing the preliminary finding based on initial genetic sequencing was "remarkable" because of the period of time the virus appeared to have lingered on. However, he urged further research.

"This (outbreak) is unlikely based on genetic sequencing to be linked to a fresh zoonotic reservoir and much more likely to be linked to persistence or latency of infection in a human subject," he said. "We are not dealing, as far as we understand right now, with a breach of the species barrier," he added. A second WHO official at the same briefing said it was too early to draw conclusions on the source of the outbreak.

Ebola, one of the deadliest viruses known to humanity, can be transmitted to humans from bats or monkeys. It can live on in parts of the body of survivors otherwise in good health such as the eyes, breasts and testicles and sometimes still be transmitted, for example through semen. Ryan said the preliminary findings underscored the need not to stigmatise Ebola survivors and give them the follow-up and support they require.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are 'reckless'

As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldnt resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as reckless and dangero...

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis will pay 27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Mayor Jacob Frey will join oth...

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...

Bolivian ex-president Anez says government seeking her arrest

Bolivian conservative former President Jeanine Anez said on Friday that the leftist government had issued an arrest warrant for her and members of her interim administration that took over after the resignation of Evo Morales in 2019. In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021