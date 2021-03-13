Left Menu

Chile drug bust nets cocaine and marijuana stamped with kingpin Pablo Escobar's likeness

Police said the product came from Bolivia. Chile is largely off the beaten track for the region's drug traffickers, but several recent high profile drug-related crimes in the capital Santiago and the desert hinterlands have put authorities in the South American nation on alert.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:09 IST
Chile drug bust nets cocaine and marijuana stamped with kingpin Pablo Escobar's likeness

Chilean authorities on Friday said they had confiscated more than three tonnes of cocaine and marihuana wrapped in white paper stamped with the image of deceased Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. The Escobar-decorated packages were a first in Chile, authorities said, though similar shipments were confiscated by police along the Mosquito coast of Honduras earlier this year.

"Criminal organizations always put a stamp on (their product), something distinctive, for traceability, to ensure that large shipments reach their destination," said Hector Espinosa, director general of Chile's PDI investigative police. The bust - unusually large for Chile - also resulted in the arrest of six people, the seizure of 14 vehicles, various weapons, foreign currency and several cellphones.

The drugs were seized in Chile's northern desert near Arica, a remote, mountainous region that has increasingly become a focal point for smugglers of both contraband and people. Police said the product came from Bolivia.

Chile is largely off the beaten track for the region's drug traffickers, but several recent high profile drug-related crimes in the capital Santiago and the desert hinterlands have put authorities in the South American nation on alert. Escobar, Colombia's best-known drug lord, was the head of the infamous Medellin cartel. He died during a police operation in 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

U.S. President Joe Bidens prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trumps first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data. Roughl...

Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are 'reckless'

As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldnt resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as reckless and dangero...

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis will pay 27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Mayor Jacob Frey will join oth...

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021