Left Menu

Chinese 'polar bear hotel' opens to full bookings, criticism

Photos and videos from Chinese state media showed people watching two polar bears in an indoor enclosure featuring artificial ice and small pools of water. Yang Liu, a spokeswoman for Harbin Polarland, told Reuters that the indoor area is only part of the bears' total enclosure and that they are let outdoors when temperature and air quality permit.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 13:23 IST
Chinese 'polar bear hotel' opens to full bookings, criticism
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A hotel that bills itself as the world's first "polar bear hotel" has opened in China's far northeastern Heilongjiang province, drawing both guests and criticism for its central feature: live polar bears. The Polar Bear Hotel, part of the Harbin Polarland theme park in Heilongjiang's capital and largest city, Harbin, opened its doors on Friday with the promise of round-the-clock polar bear viewing from all 21 guest rooms.

"Whether you're eating, playing, or sleeping, polar bears will keep you company," Harbin Polarland's official WeChat account said in a post-dated Thursday. Photos and videos from Chinese state media showed people watching two polar bears in an indoor enclosure featuring artificial ice and small pools of water.

Yang Liu, a spokeswoman for Harbin Polarland, told Reuters that the indoor area is only part of the bears' total enclosure and that they are let outdoors when temperature and air quality permit. She said interest in staying at the hotel, where rooms range from 1,888 to 2,288 yuan ($290.10 to $351.56) per night was "very high", adding that it is fully booked through a trial period.

Conservationists criticized the hotel. "Polar bears belong in the Arctic, not in zoos or glass boxes in aquariums – and certainly not in hotels," Jason Baker, senior vice president at animal rights group PETA told Reuters on Saturday. "Polar bears are active for up to 18 hours a day in nature, roaming home ranges that can span thousands of miles, where they enjoy a real life."

In 2016, a shopping mall in the southern city of Guangzhou attracted global condemnation after videos emerged of a polar bear, Pizza, lying on her side in a glass-walled enclosure. Harbin Polarland, established in late 2005, calls itself the world's first polar performing arts amusement park.

($1 = 6.5081 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistans western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and ch...

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

The state election commission has deferred a Tripura district council poll by two days to April 6, following objections by some political parties and a body of the Christian community to the earlier date which coincided with Easter Sunday.T...

Chahal surpasses Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. The 30-year-old surpassed pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the first T20I against England here at the Narendra Modi Stad...

Jharkhand govt only makes announcements, never fulfills them: BJP state president

By Amit Kumar Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Deepak Prakash on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led government saying that it only makes announcements but never fulfills them.His remarks came after the Jharkhand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021