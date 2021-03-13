Left Menu

Crowd angered by shooting death of fuel smuggler attack coast guard post in southern Iran

Several coast guards were injured in southern Iran when a crowd angered by the shooting death of an alleged fuel smuggler attacked their post, an Iranian news agency said on Saturday.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:11 IST
Crowd angered by shooting death of fuel smuggler attack coast guard post in southern Iran

Several coast guards were injured in southern Iran when a crowd angered by the shooting death of an alleged fuel smuggler attacked their post, an Iranian news agency said on Saturday. The victim was killed on Friday in clashes with coast guards pursuing smugglers in the Gulf waters of Sirik, the semi-official Fars agency said.

It quoted Hossein Dehaki, head of the southern Hormozgan province coast guard, as saying that a crowd later attacked a coast guard post in the Kouhestak district, injuring several guards. The incident took place about two weeks after the shooting death of at least two people carrying fuel across the Iranian border into Pakistan, triggering protests that spread from the border city of Saravan to other areas in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

According to the United Nations, up to 23 people may have been killed during the protests by Revolutionary Guards and security forces. Iran has some of the lowest fuel prices in the world and has been fighting smuggling to neighboring countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs accused to do community service at gurdwara, quashes FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old man to do community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara here for a month while quashing a criminal case against him.While imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the court said the man must learn to contro...

Without taking names, UP CM likens Yadav clan to Mahabharata’s characters

Without taking names, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday likened Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadavs family members to characters in the Mahabharata. Kaka, chacha, mama, naana uncle, maternal uncle, maternal grandfa...

One-day general strike to protest hike in yarn prices

Coimbatore, Mar 13 PTI All trade associations, related to knitwear sector, and trade unions in nearby Tirupur are to go on a one-day strike by closing all shops on March 15.The strike is to control the exorbitantly rising yarn prices and br...

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches COVID Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday launched a new version of the COVID Raksha helpline for the residents of Bengaluru South. The helpline is accessible on 080 6191 4960, to assist citizens during the union governments vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021