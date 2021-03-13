Left Menu

HP: Polls in 4 Municipal Corporations, 6 Nagar Panchayats on April 7

The Dharamshala municipal corporation was created in 2015.According to a notification issued here on Saturday by state Election Commissioner Parthasarathi Mitra, the nomination papers for the election will be filed from March 22 to 24 between 11 am to 3 pm.

HP: Polls in 4 Municipal Corporations, 6 Nagar Panchayats on April 7

Elections for four municipal corporations and six Nagar Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh will be held on April 7, the state Election Commission announced on Saturday. The commission notified the schedule for the elections of Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan municipal corporations and Chirgaon, Nerwa, Ani, Nirmand, Kandaghat and Amb Nagar Panchayats. The four municipal corporations except Dharamshala and the six Nagar Panchayats are newly created and will go to the polls for the first time. The Dharamshala municipal corporation was created in 2015.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday by state Election Commissioner Parthasarathi Mitra, the nomination papers for the election will be filed from March 22 to 24 between 11 am to 3 pm. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 25 and the withdrawal of papers may be done on March 27 from 10 am to 3 pm, it said. The polling will be held from 8 am to 4 pm on April 7, the notification added. The counting of votes will be held at the municipal headquarters immediately after voting on April 7. The election commission also notified that from Saturday onwards till the election process is over, the model code of conduct will remain in force in all these ten urban local bodies.

