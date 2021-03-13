Left Menu

Max temp 31.2 deg C in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:45 IST
Max temp 31.2 deg C in Delhi

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, two notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

On Friday, light rains and cool, strong winds had brought the mercury down to 30.7 degrees Celsius. It was 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this year so far, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius over the next two days, the weather department said. PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

An evening dedicated to the aspiring women achievers of India

New Delhi India, March 13 ANINewsVoir Kanika Kishore Dewani, CEO - Mintree Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, Nagpur based company is the Winner of the first FLO Game Changer Award 2021 followed by Swati Pandey, Co-founder CEO, Arboreal Bio innovations of...

Naxalites kill accountant of contractor in Jharkhand

Naxalites shot dead an accountant of a contractor engaged in the construction of a bridge in Jharkhands Latehar district, police said on Saturday.Vishnudev Singh 32, a munshiaccountant of the contractor was shot dead by Jharkhand Janmukti P...

UK criticises China for violating Sino-British Declaration

Britains foreign secretary on Saturday criticised China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong. Dominic Raab said Beijings decision to impose radical changes to restri...

PM Modi, Lankan Prez discuss topical developments, cooperation in multilateral forums

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they reviewed topical developments as well as ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021