Max temp 31.2 deg C in Delhi

Max temp 31.2 deg C in DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:45 IST
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, two notches more than normal, the India Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature settled at 15.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
On Friday, light rains and cool, strong winds had brought the mercury down to 30.7 degrees Celsius. It was 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this year so far, according to the IMD.
The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33 degrees Celsius over the next two days, the weather department said. PTI GVS HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
