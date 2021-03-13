Maha reserves 43-hectare Kanjur land for metro rail usage

The Maharashtra government has changed the reservation of 43 hectares of land in Kanjurmarg in Mumbai and decided to reserve it entirely for metro car depot, casting yard and other metro rail uses, officials said on Saturday.

A notification issued by the state Urban Development Department (UDD) on March 10 said the 43.76 hectares of land in Kanjur village was earlier reserved for garden, park, rehabilitation and resettlement, police station, municipal school etc.

''All the earlier proposals have been deleted now and the entire land is reserved for Metro car depot, casting yard and other metro usages,'' an official said.

He added that the change in reservation would help Maharashtra win the case on ownership of land currently being heard in the Bombay High Court.

