Left Menu

Centre's panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation

It shall apply to national capital region and also adjoining areas in so far as it relates to matters concerning air pollution in the NCR.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:29 IST
Centre's panel for air quality management in NCR shuts down within 5 months of formation
The commission, which was established by the Centre in October last year, has shut down due to lapsing of the ordinance under which it was set up. Image Credit: Pixabay

The central government's Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and its Adjoining Areas has been shut down within five months of its constitution.

The commission, which was established by the Centre in October last year, has shut down due to lapsing of the ordinance under which it was set up.

Speaking to PTI, Union Environment Secretary R P Gupta said the since the ordinance was not introduced in Parliament within six weeks of its convention, it has lapsed and consequently, the commission also stands shut.

''The ordinance never became an Act. Any ordinance has to be introduced within six weeks of the convening of Parliament. It did not happen so the ordinance lapses, hence the commission is dissolved," Gupta said.

The commission was headed by M M Kutty, former secretary to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Official sources from the ministry said they will try to introduce the ordinance in the next session of Parliament and in the meantime, the state pollution control board and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be the supervising authorities.

Faced with rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Centre had introduced the ordinance that put in place the commission and provided for up to five years of jail term and Rs one crore fine for violators with immediate effect.

Under the ordinance released by the Ministry of Law and Justice on October 28, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) was dissolved and replaced by the commission.

The 20-member commission was set up under the ordinance, which was signed by the president on October 28, to ensure strict compliance.

The commission had the power to lay down parameters of air quality, parameters of discharge of environmental pollutants, inspect premises violating the law, ordering the closure of non-abiding industries/plants, etc.

''The ordinance may be called the Commission for Air Quality Management In National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020. It shall apply to the national capital region and also adjoining areas in so far as it relates to matters concerning air pollution in the NCR. It shall come into force at once," the ordinance had said.

As per the ordinance, the areas where it was in force included Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adjoining areas of the NCR and Delhi where any source of pollution was located.

The commission had the power to restrict any industry, operations or processes or class of industries that could have implications on air quality in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists; cross-FIR filed

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers have been booked in connection with an alleged assault on some journalists in Uttar Pradeshs Moradabad district, police said on Saturday.A counter-FIR has been also lodged against th...

Three health workers who received AstraZeneca vaccine treated for blood clots, Norway says

Three health workers in Norway who recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 are being treated in hospital for blood clots, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Saturday.Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of ...

Palestinians, Arab League, condemn Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, calling it a violation of international law.The Czech Republic opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel emba...

Felt nice after getting the wicket of 'world class' Kohli, says Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid, who had taken the priced scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli in the first T20I, has said that it was nice to get the world-class player out for a duck. Kohli was dismissed on a duck after he tried to hit an aeria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021