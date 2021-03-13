Left Menu

Dangerous spring snow storm takes aim at U.S. Rockies, High Plains

A powerful spring snow storm was expected over the next three days to blanket parts of the U.S. Rockies and central High Plains where forecasters warned of whiteout conditions, power outages and avalanches. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where quickly accumulating snowfall of up to 2 feet (61 cm) and fierce winds reaching 65 miles (105 km) per hour could cause dangerous conditions from Saturday through Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:54 IST
Dangerous spring snow storm takes aim at U.S. Rockies, High Plains
"We're preparing for a potentially historic winter storm to impact Southeast Wyoming," Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said on Twitter. Image Credit: Pixabay

A powerful spring snowstorm was expected over the next three days to blanket parts of the U.S. Rockies and central High Plains where forecasters warned of whiteout conditions, power outages and avalanches.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued blizzard warnings for parts of Wyoming and western Nebraska, where quickly accumulating snowfall of up to 2 feet (61 cm) and fierce winds reaching 65 miles (105 km) per hour could cause dangerous conditions from Saturday through Monday. The weather service told travellers who must be on the road to carry emergency supplies and flashlights. It also warned that strong winds and heavy snow could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

"We're preparing for a potentially historic winter storm to impact Southeast Wyoming," Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said on Twitter. "The best option is to stay off the roads this weekend." To the south in Colorado, conditions were forecast to deteriorate throughout the day on Saturday. The I-25 urban corridor, where five million people live in cities such as Denver, was expected to get 2 feet of snow and 35 mph winds throughout the weekend.

The NWS warned travellers and skiers in higher elevations that avalanches could be easily triggered as snow totals could rapidly accumulate, while Colorado Governor Jared Polis activated the state's National Guard to respond to search and rescue requests over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenian opposition supporters surround government buildings

Hundreds of opposition supporters surrounded government buildings in Armenias capital on Saturday to push for the resignation of the countrys prime minister.Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced demands to step down since Armenia suffere...

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests h...

Air Corps helicopter vaccine drop brings relief to tiny Irish island

The Air Corps pilots landed their helicopter on the tiny Irish island of Arranmore just before lunch on Thursday and handed over their precious cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to Dr. Kevin Quinn and his grinning daughter Aoife. The arrival of fi...

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is locate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021