Committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence for high-quality care for all: Vardhan

The government is deeply committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence for providing high-quality medical care for all, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday and stressed it must be ensured that innovations benefit mankind Vardhan inaugurated multiple facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in Bhopal on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:11 IST
The government is deeply committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence for providing high-quality medical care for all, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday and stressed it must be ensured that innovations benefit mankind Vardhan inaugurated multiple facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal on Saturday. He also laid the foundation stone of the administrative block and dedicated the auditorium of AIIMS, Bhopal, to the community. He inaugurated the Mycology Advanced Resource Centre established in with collaboration ICMR. The skill laboratory and the Cancer Treatment Centre of the institute were also dedicated to the country.

Vardhan stated that the government is deeply committed to expanding institutes of medical excellence for high-quality medical care for all.

About ICMR-MARC centre, he said, ''I am happy to know that the institute has got the new generation sequencing facility. This system will help faster sequencing of the pathogens including the SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses, and mycobacterium tuberculosis.

''I am also incredibly happy to know that scientists and faculty of this Institute in collaboration with the AIIMS, Delhi, and other institutes have developed several TB diagnostic tests. Some of these are in the advanced technology transfer stage''. Other facilities like animal imaging system, flow cytometer with sorting, LCMS, automated nucleic acid extraction system will pave the way for research of international standards, including in-vivo drug targeting, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, he said. ''I am pleased to know that out-of-the-box thinking of the director of AIIMS, Bhopal, led to the establishment of the Centre for translational medicine, a unique facility in any medical institute of the country,'' Vardhan said. ''We must learn how innovations benefit mankind and do not end at the publication of findings,'' he said.

Translation medicine has a great future. This centre at AIIMS, Bhopal, has been built with an aim to accelerate the discovery of new diagnostic tools and treatments by using a multi-disciplinary, highly collaborative, ''bench-to-bedside'' approach, the Union health minister added.

