Left Menu

Swelling on Mamata's left ankle subsided, she is doing fine: Doctor

The swelling on her left leg has subsided and she almost has no pain there, one of the doctors told PTI.Banerjee suffered severe injuries on her left leg as well as on the right shoulder, forearm and neck, as she fell after being allegedly pushed by four to five miscreants in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.The TMC supremo was rushed to SSKM hospital in Kolkata from Purba Medinipur district through a green corridor.Doctors discharged Banerjee on Friday evening after she repeatedly requested them to allow her to go home following improvement in her condition.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:50 IST
Swelling on Mamata's left ankle subsided, she is doing fine: Doctor

The health condition of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has improved considerably and she is ''quite stable'', doctors who are monitoring her treatment said on Saturday.

The swelling on her left ankle, caused due to an injury she sustained during campaigning in Nandigram, has also subsided, they said.

''The CM is doing fine. She is following all instructions properly. The swelling on her left leg has subsided and she almost has no pain there,'' one of the doctors told PTI.

Banerjee suffered severe injuries on her left leg as well as on the right shoulder, forearm and neck, as she fell after being allegedly pushed by four to five miscreants in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

The TMC supremo was rushed to SSKM hospital in Kolkata from Purba Medinipur district through a green corridor.

Doctors discharged Banerjee on Friday evening after she repeatedly requested them to allow her to go home following ''improvement in her condition''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy announces plan to vaccinate at least 80% of population by September

Italy said on Saturday it aims to vaccinate at least 80 of its population by September through ramping up the daily vaccination campaign.Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to is...

BJP MLA irked at the way PM banner was removed after MP event

Some Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders complained to Union Minister Harsh Vardhan that a security official pulled off a banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi disrespectfully after a function at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on ...

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Congo Republic on Saturday has signed two mining conventions with Congos Sangha Mining to exploit iron ore on licenses the government withdrew last year from Australian miners Sundance and Equatorial Resources, and Nevis-registered Avima. T...

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021