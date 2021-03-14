Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Sea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites; Russian ballerina perform Swan Lake on since to save bay and more

The mechanism is believed to be an extreme method for the organism to rid itself of parasites, researchers Sayaka Mitoh and Yoichi Yusa wrote in a study published in Current Biology this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 10:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: Sea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites; Russian ballerina perform Swan Lake on since to save bay and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Sea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites, Japan researchers show

Japanese researchers have shown that a type of sea slug are able to self-decapitate and regrow their bodies, a discovery that could have ramifications for regenerative medicine. The mechanism is believed to be an extreme method for the organism to rid itself of parasites, researchers Sayaka Mitoh and Yoichi Yusa wrote in a study published in Current Biology this week. The green slugs have algae cells in their skin, so they can feed off light like a plant until they develop a new body, which takes about 20 days.

Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice to save bay

Dancer Ilmira Bagautdinova traded one of Russia's most prestigious stages for the frozen waters of the Gulf of Finland in an artful protest against a construction project locals say threatens a unique natural habitat. Braving freezing temperatures in her pointe shoes and white tutu, Bagautdinova filmed herself as she performed arabesques and plies on the frozen waters of Batareinaya Bay after she read reports there were plans to build a grain silo at the site.

Chile drug bust nets cocaine and marijuana stamped with kingpin Pablo Escobar's likeness

Chilean authorities on Friday said they had confiscated more than three tonnes of cocaine and marihuana wrapped in white paper stamped with the image of deceased Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. The Escobar-decorated packages were a first in Chile, authorities said, though similar shipments were confiscated by police along the Mosquito coast of Honduras earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Sunday's America's Cup races postponed due to lack of wind

Races on the fourth day of the 36th Americas Cup were postponed due to low wind speed off the coast of Auckland, its organizers said on Sunday after the start of racing had already been delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland.The mat...

Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai, no casualty

A portion of an empty five-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.The building, located ...

6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident

Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.The victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, about 55 kms from Vijayawada...

FPIs pull out Rs 7,013 cr from Indian mkts so far this month

Foreign portfolio investors FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,013 crore so far this month in the Indian markets on profit-booking as jitters in global bond markets spooked investors. As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 531 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021