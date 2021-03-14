Left Menu

Govt to sell remaining stake in Delhi, Mumbai, B'lore, Hyderabad airports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 11:04 IST
Govt to sell remaining stake in Delhi, Mumbai, B'lore, Hyderabad airports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government plans to sell its residual stake in already privatized Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad airports as part of the ambitious Rs 2.5 lakh crore asset monetization pipeline identified to raise additional resources, sources said.

Sale of Airport Authority of India's (AAI) remaining stake in the four airports as also 13 more airports have been identified for privatization in 2021-22 fiscal, two people aware of deliberations at Empowered Committee of Secretaries last month said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation will obtain requisite approvals for divestment of equity stake of AAI in the respective joint ventures running Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, they said adding the issue is likely to go to the Cabinet for approval in the next few days.

For the 13 AAI airports identified for privatization, the possibility of clubbing of profitable and non-profitable airports will be explored to make more attractive packages, sources said.

In the first round of airports' privatization under the Narendra Modi government, the Adani Group bagged contracts for six airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati — last year.

The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

While in Mumbai International Airport, Adani Group holds 74 percent stake, the remaining 26 percent stake is with AAI.

In Delhi International Airport, GMR Group holds 54 percent, Airports Authority of India holds 26 percent, while Fraport AG and Eraman Malaysia hold 10 percent stake each.

AAI along with the Government of Andhra Pradesh holds 26 percent in Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. It holds a similar stake in Bangalore International Airport along with the Karnataka Government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2021-22 Budget speech had said that monetizing operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

A "National Monetisation Pipeline" of potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched and an asset monetization dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors, she had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month said the government is targeting monetizing 100 assets such as oil and gas pipelines, which can draw a massive Rs 2.5 lakh crore of investment.

The government is targeting Rs 1.75 lakh crore from divestment proceeds in the next fiscal year beginning April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Sunday's America's Cup races postponed due to lack of wind

Races on the fourth day of the 36th Americas Cup were postponed due to low wind speed off the coast of Auckland, its organizers said on Sunday after the start of racing had already been delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland.The mat...

Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai, no casualty

A portion of an empty five-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.The building, located ...

6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident

Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.The victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, about 55 kms from Vijayawada...

FPIs pull out Rs 7,013 cr from Indian mkts so far this month

Foreign portfolio investors FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,013 crore so far this month in the Indian markets on profit-booking as jitters in global bond markets spooked investors. As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 531 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021