Scoreboard: India women vs South Africa women, 4th ODI

Scoreboard of the fourth One Day International between India women and South Africa women here on Sunday.

India women: Priya Punia c Ayabonga Khaka b Shangase 32 Smriti Mandhana c Lee b S Ismail 10 Punam Raut not out 104 Mithali Raj c S Ismail b Sekhukhune 45 Harmanpreet Kaur b Sekhukhune 54 Deepti Sharma not out 8 Extras: (LB-1, W-12) 13 Total: (For 4 wickets in 50 Overs) 266 Fall of Wickets: 1-17, 2-61, 3-164, 4-252.

Advertisement

Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 10-0-50-1, Marizanne Kapp 10-0-58-0, Ayabonga Khaka 7-0-26-0, Tumi Sekhukhune 8-0-63-2, Nondumiso Shangase 10-1-41-1, Anne Bosch 5-0-27-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)