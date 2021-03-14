Scoreboard: India women vs South Africa women, 4th ODI

Scoreboard: India women vs South Africa women, 4th ODIPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 12:40 IST
Scoreboard of the fourth One Day International between India women and South Africa women here on Sunday.
India women: Priya Punia c Ayabonga Khaka b Shangase 32 Smriti Mandhana c Lee b S Ismail 10 Punam Raut not out 104 Mithali Raj c S Ismail b Sekhukhune 45 Harmanpreet Kaur b Sekhukhune 54 Deepti Sharma not out 8 Extras: (LB-1, W-12) 13 Total: (For 4 wickets in 50 Overs) 266 Fall of Wickets: 1-17, 2-61, 3-164, 4-252.
Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 10-0-50-1, Marizanne Kapp 10-0-58-0, Ayabonga Khaka 7-0-26-0, Tumi Sekhukhune 8-0-63-2, Nondumiso Shangase 10-1-41-1, Anne Bosch 5-0-27-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US senator bats for including India in Trans-Pacific Partnership
US lawmaker welcomes India-Pak ceasefire agreement
Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup
India to send second batch of medicines to Palestine as COVID-19 assistance: India at UN
More India is allowed to get away, more toothless ICC will look: Vaughan