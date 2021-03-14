Maha: Tiger cub killed in Umred Paoni Karhandla sanctuary

A 7-month-old tiger cub was found killed and partially eaten up in Karhandla beat of Umred Paoni Karhandla (UPK) sanctuary near here on Sunday morning, officials said.

The cub is the offspring of tigress T1 here, who was seen for the past few days in the beat with tiger T9, a male which had entered from Tadoba Andhari Reserve last year. an official said.

It is suspected that the cub may have been killed by T9 in a fight, the Bor wildlife official added.

