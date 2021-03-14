Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil striker Barbosa detained at illegal gambling club

Brazil and Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa was detained by police on Sunday morning after officials raided an illegal gambling hall in Sao Paulo with 200 people inside.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 20:08 IST
Soccer-Brazil striker Barbosa detained at illegal gambling club
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Brazil and Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa was detained by police on Sunday morning after officials raided an illegal gambling hall in Sao Paulo with 200 people inside. The former Internazionale and Benfica player hid under a table to try to avoid capture but was found and led away from a building packed with poker and craps tables.

Barbosa, often known as Gabigol, was later released. "We got a tip-off about a party," Ricardo Nunes, the vice-mayor of Sao Paulo, told Reuters witnesses.

"When we got here we found that in addition to an enormous number of people, more than 200 people in an unventilated room, there was a casino, which is illegal. There were also some celebrities, for example, Gabigol." Barbosa, 24, was one of at least 20 people detained in the raid that was part of a broad clampdown by authorities in Brazil's most populous state.

Sao Paulo's consumer defense agency said it had fined some 100 establishments for violating lockdown restrictions that were tightened last week as COVID-19 deaths hit record levels. More than 270,000 people have died in Brazil, 12,000 in the last week alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VW to cut up to 4,000 jobs via early retirement, sources say

Carmaker Volkswagen plans to cut up to 4,000 jobs at its plants in Germany by offering early or partial retirement to older employees in a move that could cost several hundred million euros, company sources said on Sunday.Volkwagen said in ...

Democrat Abrams urges lifting filibuster for U.S. election reform bill

Stacey Abrams, an influential figure in Democratic circles, called on Sunday for the U.S. Senate to exempt election reform legislation passed by the House of Representatives over Republican opposition from a procedural hurdle called the fil...

Kosovo follows U.S., Guatemala in opening embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem on Sunday, joining the United States and Guatemala as the only countries with embassies in a city whose status is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Muslim-majority Kosovo prom...

Cycling-Van der Poel powers to solo stage win as Pogacar extends Tirreno lead

Mathieu van der Poel emptied his tank to take a solo win in the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday as Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead in impressive style. Dutchman Van der Poel first attacked the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021