As long as I've people's support, I don't care if BJP, Cong curse me for tricolour move: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said as long as he enjoys the love of people, he does not care if the BJP and Congress ''curse'' him for his government's plan to install the national flag across the city and send the elderly on free Ayodhya trip.

The Delhi government has announced in its Budget for 2021-22 that it will install the tricolour at 500 places in the national capital, Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had said Rs 45 crore was set aside in the Budget for the purpose.

Inaugurating a sewer line project in Kirari, Kejriwal said Sunday, ''The other parties cursed me why I provided free electricity and free ride to women in the buses. Congress and BJP people taunted me that Kejriwal is squandering money.

''We have decided to celebrate the 75th Independence day by unfurling 500 large flags. These parties are saying tricolors should not be installed, It's a waste of money,'' he said.

He said the Delhi government will arrange free darshan of Ramlala after the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and added ''no matter how much other parties curse me, I do not care as long as I have your love and faith in me.'' The Delhi government faced ''very difficult'' times last year as its tax collection stopped and expenses rose due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kejriwal said.

''This is a big project that will incur Rs 500 crore expenditure. Officials said there is no funds, but I asked them to arrange money for it as I had promised sewer line and roads in Kirari during Assembly elections,'' he said.

The project will cover laying of sewer line in 114 residential colonies including 105 in Kirari and nine in Mundka Assembly segments.

Kejriwal said although the project was scheduled to be completed in four years, it will be ready much earlier and asked people to extend cooperation.

''The work we have managed to do in the last five years, other parties failed to do in 70 years. Two months before Assembly polls, BJP leaders said registration will be done in unauthorised colonies. Did anyone get registry of his property?'' he asked.

Kejriwal said the AAP government did not tell lies and whatever he promised was delivered.

Speaking before Kejriwal, Health minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chairman Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government will construct a hospital in Kirari and an underpass to connect the area with Rohtak Road.

He asked people to help AAP candidates win all the five municipal wards in Kirari Assembly segment in the civic body polls next year. Local AAP MLA Rituraj and Mundka MLA Dharampal Lakra were present on the occasion.

