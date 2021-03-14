Left Menu

Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for PMAY-U beneficiaries approved in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 22:09 IST
Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for PMAY-U beneficiaries approved in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Jammu and Kashmir administration would provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to the urban homeless economically weaker section beneficiaries under the beneficiary led construction (BLC) component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U), an official said on Sunday.

The approval to the proposal forwarded by the Housing and Urban Development Department was given by the administrative council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the official.

He said the beneficiaries under BLC component of PMAY (U) have experienced the difficulty in mobilising their contribution as they come from economic weaker sections and have to contribute higher share as compared to other states and union territories, as a result of which the construction of dwelling units under this component of PMAY(U) could not achieve the desired targets.

The beneficiaries of this component have demanded enhancement of assistance in their favour so that they can complete their houses within the targeted date of the mission, the spokesperson said.

"In view of practical difficulties faced by the beneficiaries in arranging financial resources, the government agreed to provide interest subsidy to all the eligible beneficiaries," he said. The interest-free loans would be an additional benefit, over and above the financial assistance of Rs 1.66 lakh which is already being provided to the beneficiaries under the PMAY-U and with this the beneficiaries can now avail Rs 3.66 lakh for construction of their dwelling units.

Earlier, the administration had also provided 25 per cent as mobilisation advance to the beneficiaries under this component, so as to ensure the commencement of construction work of their dwelling units. The tenure of the BLC interest-free loan has been fixed at 10 years and includes a moratorium of six months, repayable through monthly installments of Rs 2,500, the spokesperson said, adding at present the scheme would benefit 41,992 beneficiaries.

"The decision is a part of the government's resolve to provide affordable housing to the economically weaker section of society and provides supplementary financial assistance so as to realise the vision of the prime minister by providing housing for all by 2022," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Piedmont region stops use of AstraZeneca vaccine batch

Italys northern region of Piedmont said on Sunday said it would stop using a batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus shots after a teacher died following his vaccination on Saturday.The region, around the northern city of Turin, had initially susp...

Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for PMAY-U beneficiaries approved in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration would provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 2 lakh to the urban homeless economically weaker section beneficiaries under the beneficiary led construction BLC component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-...

2 killed, 13 wounded at party on Chicago''s South Side

Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicagos South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others, authorities said.Officers responded at around 440 a.m., police spokesman Jose Jara said in a statement. Those shot were between the a...

Brazil wonders about whereabouts of vaccine mascot

Rumors and conspiracy theories swirled this past week regarding the whereabouts of Z Gotinha, the mascot for the nations national vaccination program.The clamor surrounding the costumed Z Gotinha began Wednesday, after former President Luiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021