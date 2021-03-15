Science News Roundup: China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China eventually wants astronauts to stay on moon for long periods of time

Once China establishes a lunar research station, its astronauts will stay on the moon for long periods of time as they conduct scientific studies, state media reported on Sunday, citing the architect of China's lunar programme. China has mapped out a series of uncrewed missions this decade, including the setting up of a robotic base to explore the moon's south polar region, ahead of manned landings.

