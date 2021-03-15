Urgent funding needed for Mozambique, facing ‘triple threat’ of climate change, conflict and COVID-19

“I was deeply moved by the strength and resilience of all those affected”, said António Guterres, in a message released on Saturday, “and I was also inspired by the heroism of first responders.”

Standing by Mozambique

The Secretary-General said the UN was honoured to continue standing in solidarity with the people and Government of Mozambique, and called for the world to take immediate action to mitigate global warming while helping nations, like Mozambique, which are on the frontline of climate change, to become more resilient, so that they can better adapt to the impacts of extreme weather events.

Advertisement

He also drew attention to the inequality inherent in climate change, whereby countries in Africa, which are the least responsible for the crisis, are warming at twice the global rate, facing more intense and more frequent tropical storms.

Storm cycle continues

UNICEF/Prinsloo boy stands near a destroyed house in an area flooded after Cyclone Idai made landfall in Beira (file)

Since suffering the back-to-back shocks of Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique has been hit by other destructive storms, including Chalane in December 2020, followed by Tropical Cyclone Eloise just two months ago, which caused widespread damage and affected some 176,000 people. “These storms”, said Mr, Guterres, “were emergencies on top of emergencies.”

Mozambique, continued the UN chief, is facing a triple threat of conflict, the climate crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic, and its people urgently need help. Mr Guterres called on the international community to step up and support the humanitarian response plan for Mozambique, which needs $254 million to respond to escalating humanitarian needs brought on by the crises.

UN MozambiqueSecretary-General António Guterres visits temporary tents used as classrooms a school in Beira Mozambique (file)

Visit UN News for more.