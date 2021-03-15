Left Menu

Beijing choked in duststorm amid heavy northwest winds

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday as a result of heavy winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the metereological agency has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade. The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 08:04 IST
Beijing choked in duststorm amid heavy northwest winds

The Chinese capital Beijing was shrouded in thick brown dust on Monday as a result of heavy winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China, in what the metereological agency has called the biggest sandstorm in a decade.

The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing. Neighbouring Mongolia was also hit by heavy sandstorms, with at least 341 people reported missing, according to China's state news agency Xinhua. Flights have been grounded out of Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia.

Beijing's official air quality index reached a maximum level of 500 on Monday morning, with floating particles known as PM10 rising beyond 8,000 micrograms per cubic metre in some districts, according to the city's environmental monitoring centre. The World Health Organization recommends average daily PM 10 concentrations of no more than 50 micrograms.

Readings of PM2.5, smaller particles that infiltrate the lungs, were also above 300 micrograms per cubic metre, far higher than China's standard of 35 micrograms. Beijing faces regular sandstorms in March and April due to its proximity to the massive Gobi desert as well as deforestation and soil erosion throughout northern China.

China has been trying to reforest and restore the ecology of the region in order to limit how much sand is blown into the capital. Beijing has planted a "great green wall" of trees to trap incoming dust, and has also tried to create air corridors that channel the wind and allow sand and other pollutants to pass through more quickly.

Beijing and surrounding regions have been suffering from high levels of pollution in recent weeks, with the city shrouded in smog during the national session of parliament which began on March 5. Tangshan, China's top steelmaking city and a major source of pollution in Beijing and Hebei, said on Saturday it would punish local enterprises for failing to carry out emergency anti-smog measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

Health News Roundup: US administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Ghazipur border reopens, traffic movement allowed from Delhi to UP

The Ghazipur border connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad was reopened on Monday. However, the movement is allowed only for those entering Uttar Pradesh from the national capital. The decision to open the carriageway of the National Highway-24 goin...

Goa Cong seeks announcement of municipal poll dates, ward reservations

Goa Leader of Opposition LoP Digambar Kamat on Sunday said that the Directorate of Municipal Administration DMA must not come under pressure of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government and announce dates for municipal polls and ward reservatio...

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Tens of thousands of women gathered outside Australias parliament and towns and cities across the country on Monday to take part in rallies calling for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault.The March 4 Justice rallies we...

Bad Bunny wins his first Grammy, thanks fans for support

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for YHLQMDLG. He was nominated alongside Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova. According to People magazine, during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021