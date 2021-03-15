Minimum temperature in Delhi rises slightly

The city woke up to a warmer Monday with the minimum temperature going up by two notches to settle at 16.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, the national capital had registered a low of 14.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature had stood at 31.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 16.2 degrees Celsius early morning, one notch above the normal, according to a Met official.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the daytime. On February 25, Delhi had recorded a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, the highest in the last month.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

