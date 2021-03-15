Left Menu

IIT Mandi researchers develop scalable method for efficient removal of heavy metals from water

One specialty of these adsorbents is that they contain a large amount of a biopolymer, Chitosan, derived from crab shells that are mixed with a well-known polymer, nylon. While normally the fibers used to make regular cartridge filter-assemblies are processed by a method called melt blowing, the team has used a process called solution blowing, he said. Solution blowing produces fibers that are nanometres in diameter a hundred thousand times thinner than a single human hair.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:41 IST
IIT Mandi researchers develop scalable method for efficient removal of heavy metals from water
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Mandi have developed a fibrous membrane filter using a biopolymer-based material to remove heavy metals from water. The research, which has been funded by the Ministry of Mines, has recently been published in the prestigious Elsevier journal, Polymer and the team plans to scale up the technology to industrial scales, to handle larger volumes of metal-contaminated water. The paper has been co-authored by Sumit Sinha Ray, Assistant Professor at IIT Mandi's School of Engineering, and his research scholar Ashish Kakoria, along with Suman Sinha Ray, Adjunct Assistant Professor, the University of Illinois at Chicago.

''Acid mine drainage containing a large number of heavy metals is a menace. Heavy metals in water could lead to several neurological problems in human including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis, and it is important to develop filters to treat effluents that are released into water bodies to prevent pollution. Heavy metal pollution of water is a serious concern,'' Sumit Sinha Ray said. ''The problems of arsenic pollution in the Ganga basin are well known in India. The Indian National Science Academy reports that the major hazardous metals of concern for India in terms of their environmental load and health effects are lead, mercury, chromium, cadmium, copper, and aluminium, that are released into the water through anthropogenic activities such as mining, manufacturing, electroplating, electronics, and fertilizer production, among others,'' Ray added. According to Ray, these membranes contain adsorbents – materials that attract and hold the metals to binding sites in question. ''In this work, we have provided a novel, industrially scalable method of production of adsorbents that can bind to heavy metals. One specialty of these adsorbents is that they contain a large amount of a biopolymer, Chitosan, derived from crab shells that are mixed with a well-known polymer, nylon.

''While normally the fibres used to make regular cartridge filter-assemblies are processed by a method called melt blowing, the team has used a process called 'solution blowing','' he said.

Solution blowing produces fibres that are nanometres in diameter – a hundred thousand times thinner than a single human hair. When the fibres get finer, their surface area increases tremendously, which results in better absorption of heavy metals. ''Apart from producing nanofibres, solution blowing processes can enable blending of natural polymers like chitosan, lignin etc. with synthetic polymers like Nylon, Poly(methyl methacrylate) etc. The replacement of synthetic polymers with natural polymers is a welcome move in this era of environmental consciousness,'' Ray said. The IIT Mandi team claimed that using the solution blowing technique, they could replace 40 per cent of the nylon with chitosan, which means 40 per cent less fossil-fuel-derived polluting plastics.

''We have also observed that while normally adsorbent fibres bind to the target metal only at their surface, in their nanofibre membranes, the adsorption was seen to happen at the sub-surface scale as well, which translates to higher metal removal efficiency.

''The membranes could be reused at least eight times before there was a considerable reduction in the efficiency of metal adsorption. We tested with a prototype with four litres of heavy metal-laden water in the lab and have seen impressive results,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China punishes Donghai Airlines for crew's mid-air fight

Chinas aviation regulator said on Monday it is suspending Donghai Airlines from adding new routes, flights, and capacity after concluding an investigation into a mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent domestic flight.The pilot, wh...

Man wanted in Ajit Singh murder case held in north east Delhi

A 28-year-old man wanted in the notorious criminal Ajit Singh murder case in Uttar Pradesh was arrested here early on Monday, police said.Rajesh Tomar alias Jai, a resident of Aligarh district, was apprehended when he tried to evade police ...

Govt to take care of job loss, other facilities in strategic divestment: Thakur

The government on Monday said that concerns related to job loss and other facilities will be taken care of when a central public sector company, working in a strategic sector, is divested. Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, ...

Afghan peace talks should rotate among countries, envoy says amid stall

Afghan peace talks, now stalled in Qatar, should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistans ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said, indicating the Qatari hosts have not pushed hard enough for the Taliban to reduce violence. Talks between...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021