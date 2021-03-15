Left Menu

Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing

Tesla Inc added "Technoking of Tesla" to billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk's list of official titles on Monday in a formal regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn "Master of Coin".

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:53 IST
Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing

Tesla Inc added "Technoking of Tesla" to billionaire Chief Executive Elon Musk's list of official titles on Monday in a formal regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn "Master of Coin". The electric-car maker did not elaborate on the reasons for the cryptic new titles in a pair of statements that also said President of Automotive Jerome Guillen had moved to the role of President for Tesla Heavy Trucking, effective March 11. (https://bit.ly/3rSYMIE)

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring. Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin hit new highs of near $62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

7 jurors picked, 7 to come in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

Jury selection continues Monday in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyds death, with the process halfway complete after the first week.Seven people have been picked to hear evidence in the trial against D...

Vatican decrees that Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions

The Vatican said on Monday that priests and other Roman Catholic Church ministers cannot bless same-sex unions and that such blessings are not licit if carried out. The ruling was a response to practices in some countries, such as the Unite...

Alkem Makes Epilepsy Treatment More Accessible & Affordable with the Launch of BRIVASURE (Brivaracetam)

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder. Of the 70 million persons with epilepsy PWE worldwide, nearly 12 million PWE are expected to reside in India which contributes to nearly one-sixth of the globa...

Uganda's Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital

Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine was arrested Monday while leading a protest against the detention of many of his supporters in the aftermath of a presidential election. Police arrested Wine near a public square in the capital and then d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021