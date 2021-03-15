Left Menu

Climate finance still not on table for developing countries: Javadekar

Climate finance of USD 100 billion a year and green technologies for mitigation actions promised in 2009 under the Paris agreement are still not on the table for developing countries, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Parliament on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:22 IST
Climate finance still not on table for developing countries: Javadekar

Climate finance of USD 100 billion a year and green technologies for mitigation actions promised in 2009 under the Paris agreement are still ''not on the table'' for developing countries, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in Parliament on Monday. At the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2009, developed countries had committed to mobilising jointly USD 100 billion a year in climate finance by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries. This commitment has, since then, been a key element of the international climate negotiations.

''This USD 100 billion is today more than USD 1 trillion. And the finance is not on the table. It is not coming the way it should have come,'' Javadekar said during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha responding to a query asked by DMK leader M Shanmughan. Therefore, India in its recent talks with all concerned authorities and counterparts has stressed that finance and technological support is ''very basic'' for this whole arrangement of mitigating climate change, he said. Stating that climate change is not an area specific problem but a global issue, Javadekar said, ''We need common efforts. It is not only one country doing something and some countries doing nothing. That won't solve the problem.'' So, India has already been emphasising on the finance of USD 100 billion per year, which was promised in 2009, for developing countries to adapt to the situation and take mitigation actions, he added. Responding to a supplementary question on efforts made to achieve the target of 175 gigawatt generation of renewable energy by 2022, the minister said India is in a leadership position as far as renewable energy is concerned.

''In 2014, the total production of solar energy was 2000-odd mega watts. Now it is 90,000 MW of renewable energy put together. There is more than 14 fold increase in solar energy has taken place in the last six years,'' he said.

The Prime Minister had declared a target of 175 GW of renewable energy to be achieved by 2022. ''We are on course to achieve that. The PM has further scaled it up to 450GW by 2030,'' he said.

To another query if any domestic initiatives taken to study and innovate patent free technology, the minister said infrastructure has been created in various IITs. ''As far as the world is concerned, my plea has remained that if we are thinking climate change as disaster then nobody should profit from disaster. Therefore they should provide technology support at an affordable cost. One should not profit from it,'' he said.

To a query on progress made under the Paris agreement, the minister said besides renewable energy targets, 35 per cent reduction in emission was one of the targets under the Paris pact. ''So far, we have achieved 26 per cent. We will be over achieving our targets. Along with the government, corporates have taken steps to reduce carbon emission,'' he added. Responding to another query on any plans to review CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) funds guidelines to ensure it is not used for other than activities for afforestation, the minister said a directive has been issued to states to use 80 per cent funds for afforestation and water/fodder augmentation alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian high commissioner hands over training aids worth Rs 22 million to Sri Lankan navy

Indias High Commissioner to Colombo has handed over training aids worth Rs 22 million to the Sri Lankan Navy. According to the Colombo Page, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, during his recent visit to the Northern and Eastern Provinces of Sr...

DUTA holds march to protest non-payment of salaries to staff of 12 Delhi govt-funded colleges

Thousands of Delhi University teachers took to streets on Monday to protest non-payment of salaries to the staff of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of the DU.Led by Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA, the Adhikar rally was held ...

'Mank' leads diverse Oscar nominations. Two women in directors race

Netflixs 1930s Hollywood drama Mank led a field of Oscar nominations on Monday that was strong on diversity, with nine of the 20 acting nods going to non-white performers and two women competing in the male stronghold of directing. Mank, ab...

Comcast signs deal with LA 2028 Olympic organizers

The company that owns NBC is pumping more money into the Olympic business, signing a deal with the 2028 Los Angeles organization as a founding partner. Comcast, which bought NBC in 2011, joins Delta Airlines as the second major sponsor for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021