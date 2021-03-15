Pregnant dolphin found dead in UP
A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin was found dead in Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Monday.The dolphin was aged around 11 years, divisional forest officer Yashwant Singh said.According to Singh, a team of veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem of the dead dolphin and a fetus was found in its uterus.PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:57 IST
A pregnant Gangetic river dolphin was found dead in Girijapuri barrage under the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Monday.
The dolphin was aged around 11 years, divisional forest officer Yashwant Singh said.
According to Singh, a team of veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem of the dead dolphin and a fetus was found in its uterus. Singh said the dolphin was cremated according to rules. The Gangetic river dolphins, a species of freshwater dolphins primarily found in the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers and their tributaries in India, Bangladesh and Nepal, were declared national aquatic species in 2010.
As per official figures, there are about 3,700 Gangetic river dolphins in the Indian river systems.
In January, a dolphin was beaten to death by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, leading to the arrest of three people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nepal
- Yashwant Singh
- Gangetic river
- Indian
- Ganga
- Uttar
- Bangladesh
- India
- Singh
- Girijapuri
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM reaches Gairsain for state Assembly session
300 activists rally in Bangladesh to denounce prison death
Bangladesh: UN rights chief urges transparent probe into writer’s death, review of law under which he was charged
Congress appoints 7 new district chiefs in Uttar Pradesh
ATS arrests two members of human trafficking gang in Uttar Pradesh