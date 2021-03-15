Warm Monday in Delhi, Tuesday to be similar

It was a sunny and warm Monday in the national capital as the maximum temperature settled three notches above the season's average at 32 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Tuesday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Monday's minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The humidity levels oscillated between 90 and 39 per cent, the IMD said.

On Sunday, the national capital had registered a low of 14.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature had settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius.

