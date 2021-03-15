Guj: Lioness run over by vehicle near Pipavav Port in Amreli

A lioness was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Pipavav port in Gujarat's Amreli district on Monday, a forest department official said.

The carcass of the big cat, in the 5-9 year age group, was found in the port's truck parking area and has been sent for post mortem in Babrakot rescue centre, said Chief Conservator of Forests (Junagadh Wildlife) Dushyant Vasavada.

The area where the lioness was found dead falls under the Rajula range of Shetrunji forest division, he added.

On March 5, Gujarat Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava had informed the Assembly that 313 lions, including 152 cubs, had died in the state between 2019 and 2020, with 23 of the fatalities being from unnatural causes like falling into a well or getting hit by a vehicle.

