Bill tabled in Hry Assembly to replace word 'Punjab' with 'Haryana' in 154 laws

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:09 IST
Bill tabled in Hry Assembly to replace word 'Punjab' with 'Haryana' in 154 laws
Over five decades after its inception as a separate state, Haryana is set to do away with Punjab's name from the laws that had been applicable in the state all these years with a bill in this regard tabled in the state assembly here on Monday.

Introducing the bill 'Haryana Short Titles Amendment Bill 2021', which will be taken up for discussion and expected to be passed in the House during the ongoing budget session of the assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal said despite lapse of more than five decades, the laws applicable to Haryana still carry the word "Punjab" and "East Punjab".

As per the bill, the people of Haryana have always taken immense pride in their unique identity, both cultural and linguistic. However, despite lapse of more than five decades, the laws applicable to the state of Haryana still carry word "Punjab" and "East Punjab" in the laws applicable to the state of Haryana, in a cursory reading, creating confusion among the masses with regard to application of such laws in the state, it said.

"...Therefore, for better understanding of the applicability of the laws in Haryana which instead carry the word 'Punjab' and 'East Punjab' in the short title, there is a pressing need that 'Punjab Acts' and the 'East Punjab Acts' should be amended to 'Haryana Acts'. This will eliminate confusion and further instill a sense of pride…amongst people of Haryana that laws applicable to Haryana are known by the name of their state," the bill said.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

