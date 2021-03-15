Guj: Dandi march covers 75km in 4 days, CM Rupani joins in

Left Menu

The present has a deep connection with the past and future. The present leadership is playing its best role by awakening the young generation.

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The re-enactment of the Dandi March flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi four days ago completed a distance of 75 kilometres on Monday, with a night halt in Nadiad in Kheda district where Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani joined in, officials said.

Rupani joined the march led by Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel in Nadiad and walked with 81 others between Gandhi statue till Santram temple in the city.

''Addressed the gathering in the holy courtyard of Santram temple of Nadiad. The present has a deep connection with the past and future. The present leadership is playing its best role by awakening the young generation. Gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi due to whom I got the privilege of this yatra @PMOIndia,'' Patel said in a tweet.

In his address, CM Rupani said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' would provide an opportunity to future generations to move forward by taking inspiration from the past.

Referring to Kheda's satyagraha in the Independence movement, he said it was started by Gandhiji against imposition of tax on farmers, and was the third major satyagraha against the British.

He also thanked Patel for covering the distance of 75 km from Sabarmati Ashram to Nadiad.

Local leaders like Nadiad MLA Pankaj Patel, Kheda MP Devusinh Chauhan, MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan etc were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the 366- kilometre march on Friday, 91 years after Mahatma Gandhi led the Dandi March to protest against the British salt law.

The re-enactment is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' organised to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Indias Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

