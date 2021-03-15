Left Menu

Agreement signed for setting up sewage treatment plants in UP's Moradabad

Ram Ganga is a critical polluting tributary of the Ganga.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 22:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

To set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, a tripartite concession agreement was signed between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and GA Infra Private Limited-Lahoty Buildcon Limited here on Monday, according to an official statement.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga statement said the contract was awarded at a total cost of Rs 99.68 crore.

It said the project aims to eliminate flow of untreated sewage from Moradabad city into the Ganga thereby reducing pollution load in the river.

The project also aims to take care of the existing sewerage problems in the town and the resultant sewage pollution in the Ram Ganga. The lending for these projects is already offered by SBI Capital.

In order to address the pollution from Moradabad, a comprehensive sewerage network and 58 MLD STP Project for Moradabad sewerage zone 1 has already been completed.

In addition to this project, NMCG has also approved the project for 'Pollution Abatement Works for River Ram Ganga at Bareilly' for construction of STP of 65 MLD which is presently under tender evaluation stage and is expected to be awarded soon.

Moradabad is situated on the banks of the Ram Ganga, a tributary of River Ganga. Ram Ganga is a critical polluting tributary of the Ganga. Moradabad and Bareilly are the two major towns located along the Ram Ganga river.

