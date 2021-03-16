Left Menu

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning -NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 01:46 IST
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning -NHK
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck in central Japan's Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo at 4:56 a.m. local time (1956 GMT), according to public broadcaster NHK, briefly shaking buildings in the Japanese capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage and there was no tsunami warning issued, the broadcaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Independent UN expert says ‘tsunami of hate’ targeting minorities must be tackled

The Holocaust did not start with the gas chambers, it started with hate speech against a minority, warned Fernand de Varennes, the UN Special Rapporteur on minority issues.Social media have become platforms for the spread of hate, prejudi...

Brazil coronavirus deaths rise by 1,015 on Monday

Brazil on Monday registered 1,015 new coronavirus deaths, the Health Ministry said, totaling 279,286 dead since the pandemic began.Confirmed cases rose by 36,239 to 11,519,609....

Tesla names Musk 'Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing

Tesla Inc added Technoking of Tesla to billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musks list of official titles on Monday, in a regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn Master of Coin.The electric-car maker did not exp...

Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. governments account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021